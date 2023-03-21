‘Welcome to the 60s’ skating spectacular dazzled Prince Rupert audiences

Prince Rupert Figure Skating Club dazzled the audience on March 11 at their annual skating spectacular, with this year’s theme of “Welcome to the 60s”. More than 200 attended the event, which fundraised more than $4,500 for the club. A special treat for spectators and skaters was when Coach Tamara Ward sharpened her blades in a goal-raising challenge to her students that if they raised more than $3,000 she would skate a solo in the show. (Photos: K-J Millar/The Northern View)Prince Rupert Figure Skating Club dazzled the audience on March 11 at their annual skating spectacular, with this year’s theme of “Welcome to the 60s”. More than 200 attended the event, which fundraised more than $4,500 for the club. A special treat for spectators and skaters was when Coach Tamara Ward sharpened her blades in a goal-raising challenge to her students that if they raised more than $3,000 she would skate a solo in the show. (Photos: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Athletes with the Prince Rupert Skating Club dazzled the audience on March 11 in their annual fundraising skating gala, this year themed “Welcome to the 60s”. (Photo: K-J Millar/The NorthernView)Athletes with the Prince Rupert Skating Club dazzled the audience on March 11 in their annual fundraising skating gala, this year themed “Welcome to the 60s”. (Photo: K-J Millar/The NorthernView)
Prince Rupert Figure Skating Club dazzled the audience on March 11 at their annual skating spectacular, with this year’s theme of “Welcome to the 60s”. More than 200 attended the event, which fundraised more than $4,500 for the club. A special treat for spectators and skaters was when Coach Tamara Ward sharpened her blades in a goal-raising challenge to her students that if they raised more than $3,000 she would skate a solo in the show.

Prince Rupert Figure Skating Club dazzled the audience on March 11 at their annual skating spectacular, with this year’s theme of “Welcome to the 60s”. More than 200 attended the event, which fundraised more than $4,500 for the club. A special treat for spectators and skaters was when Coach Tamara Ward sharpened her blades in a goal-raising challenge to her students that if they raised more than $3,000 she would skate a solo in the show. (Photos: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
