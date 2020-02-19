We stand with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Blockades, demonstrations do not represent the majority, grievances hijacked by special interest groups

Yes, we stand with all five of the six band councils of the Wet’suwet’en that approved the Coastal GasLink Project following one of the most extreme environmental and consultative processes ever conducted.

We stand with the Stellat’en First Nation.

We stand with the Saik’uz First Nation.

We stand with the McLeod Lake Indian Band.

We stand with the Saulteau First Nations.

We stand with the Kitselas First Nation.

We stand with the West Moberly First Nation.

We stand with the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation.

We stand with the Nadleh Whut’en Indian Band.

We stand with the Burns Lake Indian Band (Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation).

We stand with the Blueberry River First Nations.

We stand with the Halfway River First Nation.

We stand with the Doig River First Nation.

We stand with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation.

We stand with the Yekooche First Nation.

We stand with the Nee Tahi Buhn Indian Band

We stand with the Skin Tyee First Nation.

We stand with the Witset First Nation.

We stand with the Nak’azdli Whut’en.

We stand with the Haisla Nation.

All of whom have by majority and by free and democratic means decided the project is in their best interest.

However, we will not stand for outside well-funded, fact-denying, extremist environmental and anarchist lobbies that are purposely using and hijacking First Nation grievances for their own political purposes.

This is what has been missing from the discourse to the south and east:

The vast majority of First Nations people directly affected by the natural gas pipeline and its route are in favour.

Unfortunately, in this era of vociferous and often ill-informed outsiders using the issue to promote different agendas, standing in support of a project that will bring unprecedented prosperity to thousands of First Nations and non-First Nations people of northern B.C. is akin to a game of whack-a-mole.

Few risk to stick their neck out and get maliciously pounded down by belligerent detractors.

No longer should supporters be bullied.

It’s time to stand up.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coast Mountain College appoints a new president

Just Posted

Bachrach rejects calls for police action against demonstrators

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP says only way out of crisis is “true nation-to-nation” talks

Coast Mountain College appoints a new president

The promotion came from within the school

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

Prince Rupert launches community review plan

Prince Rupert launches community review plan with online survery

College finds a new president

Promotion comes from within

Pipeline dispute: Tories put no-confidence motion on House of Commons agenda

Conservatives say they have no confidence in the Trudeau government to end the rail blockades

B.C.’s soda drink tax will help kids lose weight, improve health, says doctor

Dr. Tom Warshawski says studies show sugary drinks contribute to obesity

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett says they can be in Smithers Thursday

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

Budget 2020: Weaver ‘delighted,’ minority B.C. NDP stable

Project spending soars along with B.C.’s capital debt

B.C. widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket

Lori Roberts lost her fiancé one month ago Tuesday now she’s lost almost all she had left of him

Most Read