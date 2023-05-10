Wanted Wednesday: Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson

Prince Rupert RCMP, on May 10, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP has issued an appeal to the public through their Wanted Wednesday posting on May 10 looking for Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson.

The 28-year-old male is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for five different charges of obstructing a police officer, failing to comply with a breath demand, driving while suspended, failing to comply with a drug recognition demand and mischief.

Spencer-Wilson is described as Indigenous; 5’10 (178 cm); 198 lbs (90 kg); black hair; brown eyes; neck tattoos.

“Please do not approach the suspect as he has been known to be violent. If you see or know where Tre may be please call the Prince Rupert RCMP 250-624-2136 or in an emergency, always dial 9-1-1,” the police posting states.