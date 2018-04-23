Tree branch damages VIA Rail train between Prince Rupert and Prince George

Passenger train has delayed the scheduled route on April 22

The engineer’s window was smashed by a tree during a route from Prince Rupert to Prince George April 22. (Don Landels)

The engineer’s window of a VIA Rail train was hit by a tree branch, breaking the window and delaying the scheduled route between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

Only three passengers were onboard on April 22 when the train was struck near Smithers. No one was injured.

READ MORE: Train derails in Northwest B.C.

The passengers were taken to Prince George by bus two hours and 20 minutes after the train was originally scheduled to leave Smithers.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their understanding,” VIA Rail media relations Mylene Belanger said in an email.

READ MORE: Rainmakers stuck on train for more than 27 hours



keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter