Three vehicles ablaze in Prince Rupert’s industrial area

Prince Rupert volunteer fire crews battled three vehicles on fire in the industrial area.
Prince Rupert sports, events, gatherings postponed, cancelled or suspended due to global pandemic
Ottawa prohibits all international cruise ships from docking in Canada, including Prince Rupert, amid COVID-19 fears
In worst-case scenario company will continue cargo and freight delivery to islands
Condos and town-homes to be built by Pacific Aurora
All new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority
Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it
Allan Schoenborn cannot possess any weapons or use alcohol or drugs, except those approved by a doctor
University of Victoria has not cancelled classes.
As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate
Seven retirees who meet weekly for coffee will share windfall from Tuesday night’s draw
John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars
Tips for cleaning that extension of your hand and breeding ground for germs
Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps
Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights
