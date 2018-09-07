Smithers resident reported missing

The Smithers RCMP are looking for Jessica Balczer who was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2018. (Contributed photo)

Smithers RCMP are looking for any information that will lead them to the whereabouts of an 18-year-old woman.

Jessica Balczer was reported missing Sept. 3, 2018.

Balczer was reported as having left the Mountain View Motel in Smithers in the early morning hours of August 31, 2018, said the RCMP in a Sept. 6 release.

“As the investigation has progressed unconfirmed sightings of Jessica have been reported, including in the Smithers downtown core, however, her whereabouts have not yet been established,” the release indicated.

She is described as First Nations, about 5’ 3” tall, 115 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Balczer was last seen wearing a black sweater with markings on the front, dark pants, black shoes, and carrying a brown purse.

A notice separate from that of the RCMP and being distributed via social media also states Balczer has a scar by the thumb of her left hand.

She is a member of the Lake Babine First Nation, which is based in Burns Lake.

Should you have any information regarding Jessica Balczer’s whereabouts, please contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).