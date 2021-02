Prince Rupert RCMP confirmed shots fired were no threat to public safety

Shots fired in the 11th Ave East area in Prince Rupert on Feb. 22 were no cause of public threat, the RCMP said. (File Photo)

Shots fired in the 11th Ave. East area of Prince Rupert on Feb. 22 at 3:50 p.m. are no cause for concern Prince Rupert RCMP told The Northern View.

No comment was provided by the detachment, except that the shots were to put down an injured animal and there was no threat to public safety.

more to come

