School District 52 highlights – Oct. 29 meeting

COVID-19 Exposure – Recap
On Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 School District No. 52 (Prince Rupert) was made aware by Northern Health that a member of the school community at École Roosevelt Community Park School had tested positive for COVID-19.
The district worked with Northern Health and the Medical Health Officer and followed their guidance. Any individual deemed to be at risk of exposure was contacted directly by Northern Health.
It is now over two weeks after the date of the positive test.
“Please be reassured that our schools continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible. The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” the board stated.
For any COVID-19 related questions, please contact: Northern Health Online Clinic at 1-844-645-7811.
Conrad School Start-Up
Principal Kerri Levelton and vice-principal Tania Murray reported on the start-up at Conrad Street Elementary School. There are many differences in the way school is now run, in particular with visual reminders and lots of hand washing! Students are kept in cohorts, in part through divided recess and lunch breaks. Each class has a designated entrance and exit.
“The Board was pleased to hear of the school’s participation in the Downey & Wenjack Fund’s legacy school project,” said board chair James Horne. “We hope everyone will enjoy the memorial rocks students have placed on the Rushbrook trail.”
Framework for Enhancing Student Learning
The Framework for Enhancing Student Learning Committee met on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Committee focused on the design of the student survey. The data from these surveys will inform the district’s Framework report, which must be prepared annually in accordance with the Ministry of Education’s new order.
The Framework will be completed in conjunction with a renewal of the district’s Strategic Plan.
Board Appointments
Chairperson: James Horne
Vice Chairperson: Kate Toye
BCSTA Provincial Council Member: Kristy Maier
BCSTA Provincial Council Alternate: Louisa Sanchez
Bargaining Representative Council Member: Bart Kuntz
Bargaining Representative Council Alternate: Kate Toye
School Liaison Appointments
CHSS: Kate Toye Conrad Louisa Sanchez
École Roosevelt: Kristy Maier
Hartley Bay: Louisa Sanchez
Lax Kxeen: Tina Last
Pacific Coast: James Horne
Pineridge: Bart Kuntz
Port Edward: Janet Beil
PRMS: Janet Beil
School Board Representatives
Personnel Committee: James Horne, Kate Toye
Framework for Enhanced Student Learning: Kate Toye, Louisa Sanchez
Finance and Building Committee: Kate Toye, Kristy Maier, Bart Kuntz
Policy Committee: James Horne, Janet Beil
Other Appointments
Aboriginal Education Council: Kate Toye
Aboriginal Education Council Alternate: Tina Last
District Parent Advisory: Kristy Maier
District Parent Advisory Alternate: Kate Toye
District Technology: Bart Kuntz
District Scholarship Committee: Louisa Sanchez
Canadian Parents for French Kristy Maier
Canadian Parents for French Alternate: Louisa Sanchez
Healthy Community Integration Committee: Kate Toye
Lester Centre of the Performing Arts: Janet Beil
Lester Centre Alternate: Tina Last
Equity Scan: Louisa Sanchez