Prince Rupert School Board for District 52 held it’s first meeting of the 2020-2021 academic year on Sept. 15, announcing some changes to procedures due to COVID-19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

School District 52 highlights – Oct. 29 meeting

Board appointments announced

COVID-19 Exposure – Recap

On Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 School District No. 52 (Prince Rupert) was made aware by Northern Health that a member of the school community at École Roosevelt Community Park School had tested positive for COVID-19.

The district worked with Northern Health and the Medical Health Officer and followed their guidance. Any individual deemed to be at risk of exposure was contacted directly by Northern Health.

It is now over two weeks after the date of the positive test.

“Please be reassured that our schools continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible. The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” the board stated.

For any COVID-19 related questions, please contact: Northern Health Online Clinic at 1-844-645-7811.

Conrad School Start-Up

Principal Kerri Levelton and vice-principal Tania Murray reported on the start-up at Conrad Street Elementary School. There are many differences in the way school is now run, in particular with visual reminders and lots of hand washing! Students are kept in cohorts, in part through divided recess and lunch breaks. Each class has a designated entrance and exit.

“The Board was pleased to hear of the school’s participation in the Downey & Wenjack Fund’s legacy school project,” said board chair James Horne. “We hope everyone will enjoy the memorial rocks students have placed on the Rushbrook trail.”

Framework for Enhancing Student Learning

The Framework for Enhancing Student Learning Committee met on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Committee focused on the design of the student survey. The data from these surveys will inform the district’s Framework report, which must be prepared annually in accordance with the Ministry of Education’s new order.

The Framework will be completed in conjunction with a renewal of the district’s Strategic Plan.

Board Appointments

Chairperson: James Horne

Vice Chairperson: Kate Toye

BCSTA Provincial Council Member: Kristy Maier

BCSTA Provincial Council Alternate: Louisa Sanchez

Bargaining Representative Council Member: Bart Kuntz

Bargaining Representative Council Alternate: Kate Toye

School Liaison Appointments

CHSS: Kate Toye Conrad Louisa Sanchez

École Roosevelt: Kristy Maier

Hartley Bay: Louisa Sanchez

Lax Kxeen: Tina Last

Pacific Coast: James Horne

Pineridge: Bart Kuntz

Port Edward: Janet Beil

PRMS: Janet Beil

School Board Representatives

Personnel Committee: James Horne, Kate Toye

Framework for Enhanced Student Learning: Kate Toye, Louisa Sanchez

Finance and Building Committee: Kate Toye, Kristy Maier, Bart Kuntz

Policy Committee: James Horne, Janet Beil

Other Appointments

Aboriginal Education Council: Kate Toye

Aboriginal Education Council Alternate: Tina Last

District Parent Advisory: Kristy Maier

District Parent Advisory Alternate: Kate Toye

District Technology: Bart Kuntz

District Scholarship Committee: Louisa Sanchez

Canadian Parents for French Kristy Maier

Canadian Parents for French Alternate: Louisa Sanchez

Healthy Community Integration Committee: Kate Toye

Lester Centre of the Performing Arts: Janet Beil

Lester Centre Alternate: Tina Last

Equity Scan: Louisa Sanchez

