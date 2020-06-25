School District 52 announces new leader

Andrew Samoil is now the leader of School District 52. The School Board announced on June 24, that Samoil has been appointed as the new superintendent of the school district for Prince Rupert and surrounding areas. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The new permanent superintendent for School District 52 in Prince Rupert was announced on June 24th as Andrew Samoil.

On June 9th, Samoil was appointed to the position of assistant superintendent, when there was a realignment of job positions after superintendent Irene LaPierre vacated her role on June 2. Sandra Jones, came out of retirement to temporarily lead SD 52 as superintendent, until a permanent replacement could be found.

Samoil came to Prince Rupert in 2013 to take up the role of Director of Instruction – Information Technology and Purchasing. In 2017, he moved full-time into the board office as Director of Instruction – Educational Innovation.

Before moving to British Columbia, Samoil’s teaching career began in Grande Cache and Edmonton, Alberta. He then worked in Haida Gwaii, and later moved to Vancouver to teach at the BC Open University/Thompson Rivers University. The North West Territories then called his name to work on creating an online learning program that allowed students to live in their remote communities while completing academic high school programs.

“The Board of Education is very pleased that Andrew has agreed to become the district’s next Superintendent,” James Horne school board chair said. “Under Andrew’s leadership the district will continue its focus on the success of each student.”

“I am grateful that the Board has expressed their confidence in my ability to take on the leadership of the district,” Samoil said. “I will continue to support the Province – leading work of our Aboriginal Education Department, to ensure that each of our students can successfully complete their educational program with a sense of hope, purpose and control.”

