Sea Cadets from the Captain Cook # 7 Prince Rupert branch took a tour of the HMCS Yellowknife on April 16, when in docked in Prince Rupert. (Photo:supplied)

Sea Cadets from the Captain Cook # 7 Prince Rupert branch took a tour of the HMCS Yellowknife on April 16, when in docked in Prince Rupert. (Photo:supplied)

Prince Rupert Sea Cadets tour defence vessel HMCS Yellowknife

The Canadian Armed Forces vessel moored at Coast Guard jetty

Seven youths in the Captain Cook #7, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp, were treated to a tour of the HMCS Yellowknife on April 16 when the coastal defence vessel docked in Prince Rupert.

“As part of their very diverse training, Sea Cadets undertake familiarisation activities to learn about careers in the Canadian Armed Forces. Sunday’s visit to HMCS Yellowknife was a fun morning that certainly expanded horizons for Prince Rupert 7 RCSCC ‘Captain Cook’ Cadets,”

The HMCS Yellowknife is a 25-year-old, 55.3 metre Kingston class coastal defence vessel that has served the Canadian Armed Forces since 1998, including multi-service exercises in the tropical eastern Pacific.

Cadets were guided through the vessel by navy Lt. Hussein El Sedawy while learning of the broad range of trades aboard Canada’s Navy ships. During an engine room stop, the cadets explained the function of the vessel’s two LIPS Z drive azimuth thrusters. Other learning stops for the group also included navigation, fire suppression, flags, bosun’s pipe, weapon systems, and others.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

rse training, Sea Cadets undertake familiarisation activities to learn about careers in the Canadian Armed Forces. Sunday’s visit to HMCS Yellowknife was a fun morning that certainly expanded horizons for Prince Rupert 7 RCSCC “Captain Cook” Cadets.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snapshots and shenanigans – behind the Prince Rupert Mamma Mia! Curtain

Just Posted

Sea Cadets from the Captain Cook # 7 Prince Rupert branch took a tour of the HMCS Yellowknife on April 16 when it docked in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert Sea Cadets tour defence vessel HMCS Yellowknife

Coastal Mountain Hydro (CMH) announced its rebranding on Thursday, April 13, 2023. It’s inspired by Tahltan artist Alano Edzerza’s artwork. (Photo courtesy of Coastal Mountain Hydro)
Coast Mountain Hydro unveils new brand identity reflecting Tahltan Territory connection

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

Jewel Jerstad is the lead role of Donna in the Lester Centre’s community musical Mamma Mia! being performed in Prince Rupert from April 20 to 22. Tickets can be purchased online or at the theatre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Jewel Jerstad – Gem of the theatre and diamond of Prince Rupert’s Mamma Mia!