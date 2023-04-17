Prince Rupert Sea Cadets tour defence vessel HMCS Yellowknife

Sea Cadets from the Captain Cook # 7 Prince Rupert branch took a tour of the HMCS Yellowknife on April 16, when in docked in Prince Rupert. (Photo:supplied)

Seven youths in the Captain Cook #7, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp, were treated to a tour of the HMCS Yellowknife on April 16 when the coastal defence vessel docked in Prince Rupert.

“As part of their very diverse training, Sea Cadets undertake familiarisation activities to learn about careers in the Canadian Armed Forces. Sunday’s visit to HMCS Yellowknife was a fun morning that certainly expanded horizons for Prince Rupert 7 RCSCC ‘Captain Cook’ Cadets,”

The HMCS Yellowknife is a 25-year-old, 55.3 metre Kingston class coastal defence vessel that has served the Canadian Armed Forces since 1998, including multi-service exercises in the tropical eastern Pacific.

Cadets were guided through the vessel by navy Lt. Hussein El Sedawy while learning of the broad range of trades aboard Canada’s Navy ships. During an engine room stop, the cadets explained the function of the vessel’s two LIPS Z drive azimuth thrusters. Other learning stops for the group also included navigation, fire suppression, flags, bosun’s pipe, weapon systems, and others.

