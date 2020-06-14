Prince Rupert Relay for Life 2020

Relay for Life took a different form in 2020 due to COVID-19 and was broadcast nation wide as Relay from Home. Prince Rupert Relay for Life team completed a drive by honourary Luminary Lap vehicle parade around the city to honour cancer warriors. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Ana Rowse waves her support for the 2020 Relay for Life on June 13, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Fire fighter Jordan Vendittelli of Prince Rupert Fire Rescue get pumped up for the Prince Rupert Relay for life 2020 honourary Luminaries Lap around the city on June 13. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Sheri De Champs, celebrates survivors and honours those cancer has taken, in the 2020 Prince Rupert Relay for Life Luminaries Lap vehicle parade around the city on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Making the 2020 Prince Rupert Relay for Life a family affair is Trish Pullin with her two boys Bryson 6 and Korbin 4, as they participate in the vehicle parade around Prince Rupert on June 13, in honour of the Luminaries Lap for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Jan Lewis is celebrating cancer warriors in the 2020 Prince Rupert Relay for life vehicle parade to honour the Luminaries lap by participating in the vehicle parade around the city on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The Lewis and Jackson families participated in the 2020 Prince Rupert Relay for Life by honouring the memory of Sam Lewis in the Luminary Lap vehicle parade around the city on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
RCMP Cnst.Kyle Bengtsson of the Prince Rupert detachment participates in the 2020 Prince Rupert Relay for Life vehicle parade on June 13 to celebrate cancer survivors and honour the memory of cancer warriors. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Donna Floyd, Sam Gossam 7, and Jamie Gossam are waving streamers and balloons in the honourary Luminary Lap of the Prince Rupert Relay for Life 2020 by participating in the vehicle parade around Prince Rupert on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Emily Wilson is a waving support for the 2020 Prince Rupert Relay for Life Luminary Lap vehicle parade on June 13, around the city to celebrate and honour cancer warriors. (K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The 2020 Prince Rupert Relay for Life was held June 13 with an honourary Luminary Lap vehicle parade participated in by Ana Rowse and her mom Katica Vrkjan, on June 13. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Meagan Morash and Doug Morash participate in the 2020 Prince Rupert Relay for Life on June 13, by celebrating cancer survivors and honouring the memory of cancer warriors, in the vehicle parade around the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Members of the 2020 Prince Rupert Relay for Life teams prepare for the drive by parade around the city respecting COVID-19 restrictions. The vehicle parade was in commemoration of the Luminary Lap to celebrate cancer survivors and honour the memory of cancer warriors. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The Canadian Cancer Society 2020 Relay for Life was closed out with a drive-by procession of vehicles, including RCMP and Prince Rupert Fire Rescue. The re-imagined Relay from Home was broadcast nation wide on June 13, in it’s first ever streaming event, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As per normal, Prince Rupert residents once again showed their community spirit by coming together to celebrate local cancer survivors, supporting loved ones, and honouring those cancer has taken from us.

The rain and COVID-19 restrictions didn’t deter the 7 p.m. drive by of more than 25 supporting vehicles of families and cancer warriors who honked horns and waved from cars and emergency vehicles as they paraded around town.

