Prince Rupert RCMP Sgt. Dave Uppal asks a motorist to provide their driver’s licence and paperwork during a checkstop today on Dry Dock Road between Sixth Ave. East and George Hills Way.

The police were not joking on Monday.

Prince Rupert RCMP members were out the afternoon of April 1 conducting a checkstop in the city’s east end.

Four officers were checking vehicles travelling on Dry Dock Road between George Hills Way and Sixth Ave. East for licences, insurance and for impaired motorists.

“We handed out a few tickets so far,” one of the officers at the scene said.