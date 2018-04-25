Prince Rupert officer charged after striking pedestrian makes first court appearance

Cpl. Jeff Easingwood’s next appearance will be June 6 2018

The officer charged with hitting a pedestrian in Prince Rupert will make his next court appearance June 6 2018. (File photo)

The Prince Rupert RCMP officer charged after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle while on-duty made his first appearance in court today.

Cpl. Jeff Easingwood is charged with driving without due care and attention after striking Ronald Sanford. Sanford was making his way through a cross-walk on Second Avenue West at around 10 p.m. on Saturday March 25, 2017 when he was hit.

The crash left Sanford with a broken leg and head lacerations.

The results of an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C., released January 26, recommended that the B.C. Prosecution Service lay that charges against Cpl. Easingwood. They were sworn in on March 22, 2018.

