The officer charged with hitting a pedestrian in Prince Rupert will make his next court appearance June 6 2018. (File photo)

Prince Rupert officer charged after striking pedestrian makes first court appearance

Cpl. Jeff Easingwood’s next appearance will be June 6 2018

The Prince Rupert RCMP officer charged after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle while on-duty made his first appearance in court today.

Cpl. Jeff Easingwood is charged with driving without due care and attention after striking Ronald Sanford. Sanford was making his way through a cross-walk on Second Avenue West at around 10 p.m. on Saturday March 25, 2017 when he was hit.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

The crash left Sanford with a broken leg and head lacerations.

The results of an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C., released January 26, recommended that the B.C. Prosecution Service lay that charges against Cpl. Easingwood. They were sworn in on March 22, 2018.

Cpl. Easingwood’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 6, 2018.

READ MORE: RCMP vehicle involved in struck pedestrian accident

Previous story
North Coast schools get a failing grade in Fraser Institute report

Just Posted

Prince Rupert officer charged after striking pedestrian makes first court appearance

Cpl. Jeff Easingwood’s next appearance will be June 6 2018

North Coast schools get a failing grade in Fraser Institute report

Ranking doesn’t reflect areas where students are strong, says School District 52 superintendent

Prince Rupert gymnastics scores in Kitimat

The club received multiple medals in all three of the Junior Olympic categories

RCMP briefs: youth arrested for arson, man arrested for assault at restaurant

Prince Rupert police files from April 16-22

Council briefs: NWCC to stop ESL courses, financial bylaw adopted

Notes from the April 23 Prince Rupert city council meeting

Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

Kaien Coastal Riders have secured a TrailRider to make the North Coast outdoors more accessible

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cat found stuffed in box in Dumpster in northeastern B.C.

Still alive, cat was found near Dawson Creek restrained with zip ties, legs forced behind neck

Fears prompt feds to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Wire-bristle safety fears prompt Ottawa to establish BBQ brush safety standards

Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau champions gender equality at the G7 he is being asked to raise the concerns of marginalized women

Canadian air travel industry fears pilot flight-time limits will go too far

Air carriers urge feds to slow down flight-time limits for sleepy pilots

Sky-high farmland prices ‘ruinous’ for B.C. agriculture: UFV ag professor

Fraser Valley-based Tom Baumann says $80K-per-acre in area threatens food security

B.C. man charged with litany of drug charges in cross-border smuggling operation

William Milton Barnes of Saanich faces multiple charges

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Most Read