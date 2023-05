The U14 team travelled to Abbotsford as one of 80 teams

The girl’s Prince Rupert Volleyball Club team headed to Club Provincials on April 28 and 29 placing sixth in their division.

Coach Jason Hoang said the U14 took the placement by winning three matches and closely losing another three at the competition.

The tournament was a large one Hoang said, with more than 80 teams over five divisions held in Abbotsford.