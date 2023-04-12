Prince Rupert RCMP has issued their weekly Wanted Wednesday post on April 12 looking for 35-year-old Evan Reece. (Photo:supplied)

Police advise not to approach the wanted male

The weekly Wanted Wednesday post has named 35-year-old Evan Reece as the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP’s wanted list on April 12.

The police organization is requesting the publics assistance in locating the male.

“He is currently wanted on a 2023 Prince Rupert file, resulting in charges for Assault and Fail to comply with an Undertaking,” Const. Gabriel Gravel stated in a media release.

This week, the Prince Rupert RCMP is requesting the public's assistance with locating 35-year-old Evan Reece.

Reece is described as an Indigenous male; 188 cm (6’2); 118 kg (260 lb); black hair; brown eyes.

RCMP would like the public to note that he should not be approached.

“Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),” the RCMP state. #WantedWednesday

RCMP

