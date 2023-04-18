Antics & Action from behind the Mamma Mia! scenes in Prince Rupert

No! No! The show MUST go on, complete with backstage antics. Chris Armstrong, Lester Theatre Manager acts up behind the curtain for Mamma Mia! the first community musical in five years to hit the stage on April 20, 21, and 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Two dynamos in Mamma Mia! Jewel Jerstad and Corinne Bomben play long time besties in Mamma Mia!, on stage for three nights only at the Prince Rupert Lester Centre April 20, 21, 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Marg Logan sings her heart out as part of of the cast in Mamma Mia! at the Lester Centre from April 20 to 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Leading the perfect time is musical band director Kristy Tillman in Mamma Mia! at the first community musical in five years, Mamma Mia! to be performed at the Lester Centre in Prince Rupert from April 20 to 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) What?!? I need to know ABBA? One main artery of Triple Bypass, Mark Giordano, setting the pulse during backstage antics of Mamma Mia! the first community musical at the Lester Center in five years onstage from April 20,21 and 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Setting a new fashion statement, Johnathan Lundman acts a comedic part behind the curtain at Mamma Mia! preparations. The musical spectacular will be on stage for three nights only April 20,21 and 22 at the Prince Rupert Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Heather MacRae and Mamma Mia! Director Alison O’Toole are all smiles for the upcoming musicla production of Mamma Mia! to be held at the Lester Centre from April 20 to 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Hannah Phillips-Madill is keeping the cast members looking sharp in Mamma Mia! to be staged in dazzling costumes at the Lester Centre from April 20 to 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jamming out in the orchestra pit, rifs and choruses from the band keep the music pumping during the ABBA featured production of Mamma Mia! at the Lester Centre on April 20, 21 and 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Erin Seidemann is taking care of business back stage as prop professional keeping all the actors tools in perfect synchronization during the Mamma Mia! prep and performance onstage at the Lester Centre from April 20,21, 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dwain Harrison, the brain and brawn behind the technical and stage expertise during the preparation of the Lester Centre’s first community musical production Mamma Mia! on stage from April 20 to 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Some of the crew are decked out lending a hand behind the curtain during Mamma Mia! rehearsals making everything go on cue for the musical performance at the Lester Centre on April 20,21 and 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Andree Fawcett sets the party volume backstage with an actors mic during the rehearsals of the Mamma Mia! musical production at the Lester Centre from April 20 to 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) ‘Lay all your love on me’ with behind the curtain antics from the cast of Mamma Mia! on stage at the Lester Centre from April 20 to 22, featuring the iconic music of ABBA. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) ‘It’s the name of the game,’ says the second artery of Triple Bypass, Paul Cox, setting the musical beat and Mamma Mia ‘Dancing Queen’ Choreographer Katrina at rehearsals for the upcoming stage production of Mamma Mia! at the Lester Center on April 20,21, and 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) ‘Thank you for the music’, say the cast of the upcoming musical production Mamma Mia! featuring tunes from 70s icons ABBA, on stage at the Lester Centre April 20,21 and 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Percussionists set the beat in the orchestra pit at Mamma Mia! rehearsals preparing for the musical razzle dazzle splendor the first community musical in five year at the Lester Centre on April 20, 21, and 22. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than 70 community members are working countless hours as crew and cast volunteering for the first Prince Rupert community musical in five years to be held at the Lester Centre on April 20,21,22.

Rehearsals for the stage production of Mamma Mia!, come to end on April 18, followed by a day off for participants before the big opening night. The production featuring 1970s music sensation ABBA, is set to delight audiences with local North Coast talent acting, singing and dancing on stage for three nights only.

But, the accomplishment of such a feat would not be possible without the dedication and skill of musicians, technical support, set construction and backstage organization.

“The jobs that people do that are not seen is absolutely essential to ensuring the production is the highest quality of enjoyment,” Chris Armstrong, general manager of the Lester Centre said.

Alison O’Toole, director of Mama Mia! said rehearsals for the band started in January under the musical direction of Kristy Tillman with the musicians meeting once a week. However, as things ramped up they met on their own time outside of the scheduled practices to make sure all the music was perfect.

The phenomenal set was designed by Dwain Harrison, who is the technical director of the production as well as of the performing arts centre.

Armstrong said he could not count the hours put into the design and building of the set.

“Most of his days were spent on the construction and getting material with five or six regular helpers. The set was then decorated by very talented crew members,” the theatre manager said.

No small feat, the set was built and taken apart multiple times throughout the past months to allow for other Lester Centre performances. Each nail and screw in the massive two-story wooden structure has been secured by the adeptness of Harrison’s team of community volunteers, who will have audiences transported to a landscape across the globe.

Armstrong pointed out that the play is a “springtime” play well suited for the current here and now that audiences can get lost in for an evening of entertainment.

“If not for these people a production like this couldn’t be enjoyed. We’re so grateful to the members of the set design, those working backstage and the musicians,” Armstrong said. “There are no small roles in any production and they exemplify that.”

Tickets for the musical production are available at lestercentre.ca or Cooks Jewellers.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist