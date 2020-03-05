“Ocean View” references by renoviction company not related to hotel

Pinecrest Renovation Initiative not associated with Ocean View Hotel or its tenants

Recent renovictions are not associated with the Ocean View Hotel. Black Press file photo

Don McNeil, owner of the Ocean View Hotel, is ensuring his tenants that the recent comments by a company referring to itself as the Pinecrest and Ocean View Renovation Initiative is not related to his operations.

“No eviction notices are contemplated at this time,” McNeill said.“The recent renovictions that have been discussed in Prince Rupert under the name Pinecrest and Ocean View Renovation Initiatives are not connected to us in any way, shape or form.

“It is unfortunate, that this name was used by the company in their efforts.”

In a statement from the company, entitled: “Statement regarding Pinecrest and Ocean View Renovation Initiative”, sent byDale Schuss, president of RandallNorth Real Estate Services, repeatedly referred to the property as Ocean View.

“We know this can be a stressful and disruptive time for Pinecrest and Ocean View tenants and their families, and that is why, from the outset of this project, we had always planned provide a compensation package to help tenants during this transition period.

As of today, we have provided compensation offers to all the 29 notices to tenants at the Pinecrest site and 4 notices to the Ocean View. Although we don’t know specifically how many people are in each family, the number of individuals impacted is closer to 125 versus 200,” the statement reads.

McNeill added he has no affiliation with the company, nor has he had any contact and that the references made by the organization has no bearing on his facility.

