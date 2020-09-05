Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby Leaderboard

Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m., updated every five minutes

Weigh-in begins at 1 p.m. Closes at 6 p.m. sharp

Halibut

1. TBA – 0.00 lbs.

2. TBA – 0.00 lbs.

3. TBA – 0.00 lbs.

Salmon

1. TBA – 0.00 lbs.

2. TBA – 0.00 lbs.

3. TBA – 0.00 lbs.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, there will be no on-site presentation ceremony.

Cash winners will be announced Saturday, Sept. 5 following the weigh-in on www.thenorthernview.com

Door prize and hidden weight winners will be published Thursday, Sept. 10 in The Northern View newspaper and on the website.

All winners will be contacted by phone with prize pick-up instructions.

Thank you to all participants and sponsors.

