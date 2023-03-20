North Coast gymnasts balance poise and strength in Prince Rupert invitational

A Gale Force team athlete is seen performing a floor routine at the 2nd annual Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational on March 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A Kitimat Dynamics team athlete is seen performing a bar routine at the 2nd annual Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational on March 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A Kitimat Dynamics team athlete is seen performing a balance routine at the 2nd annual Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational on March 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A Smithers Saltos team athlete is seen performing a balance routine at the 2nd annual Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational on March 11, in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Just less than 100 athletes from around the North Coast took part in the 2nd annual Over the Rainbow Gymnastics Invitational held in Prince Rupert on March 11.

Twenty-six gymnasts from the home team Gale Force, 32 from Kitimat Dynamics and 41 from Smithers Saltos converged at the waterfront tournament site for a day of competition starting at 8 a.m. and winding up with an awards presentation at 4:15 p.m.

gymnastics

