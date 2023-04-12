Members of the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce were sworn in by Mayor Herb Pond at a welcoming ceremony on April 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Members of the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce were sworn in by Mayor Herb Pond at a welcoming ceremony on April 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

New Prince Rupert District Chamber of Commerce Board sworn in

Volunteer board steps up to represent the best of business community - Mayor Herb Pond

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce (PRDCC) has announced it’s new Board of Directors after being sworn in on April 12.

Mayor Herb Pond presided over the inauguration ceremony held at the Chamber offices with Councilor Reid Skelton-Morven also in attendance.

“I’ve had the honour of [welcoming new PRDCC] boards in the past. It’s always a pleasure to do it because these are volunteers stepping up to represent the best of the business community perfectly,” Pond said.

Newly elected chamber President Matthew Kloepper, who may be the youngest PRDCC president, said the board is continuing on from last year with building new life into the organization.

“We will continue that momentum. We have a new energetic board building the trust back in the community, putting more events on, connecting back with our partners and creating strong partnerships with our local nations,” he said.

The seven-member board was voted in on March 7 at the PRDCC annual general meeting and consists of Kloepper as president, Kristy Farrell as vice president, Eric Campbell as treasurer, Hannah Phillips-Madill, Andy Enna, Shivali Shivali and Amy Lashek. The board is assisted by Executive Director Roman Brochu and past president Daphne Thomson is in a consulting role.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No change to northern ridings, provincial election boundaries commission recommends
Next story
Police advise not to approach the wanted male

Just Posted

Mayor Herb Pond presides over the installation ceremony of the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce on April 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
New Prince Rupert District Chamber of Commerce Board sworn in

An April 11, 2023 avalanche near Stewart, B.C. has killed one heliskier and left three others injured, Last Frontier Heliskiing confirmed. (Black Press Media file photo)
BREAKING: 1 dead, 3 injured in avalanche in northwestern B.C.

Northern B.C. will keep its six ridings in the provincial legislature, a boundaries commission recommends. (Image courtesy the University of Northern British Columbia)
No change to northern ridings, provincial election boundaries commission recommends

The Gitxaała Nation’s legal challenge opposing the province’s mining licence policies and procedures to protect land and resources returned to court on April 11 with intervenors presenting arguments backing the First Nation’s stance. Kitkatla, home of the Gitxaała Nation is shown in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Intervenors speak up in court to support Gitxaała and Ehattesaht mining rights challenge