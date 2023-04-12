New Prince Rupert District Chamber of Commerce Board sworn in

Volunteer board steps up to represent the best of business community - Mayor Herb Pond

Members of the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce were sworn in by Mayor Herb Pond at a welcoming ceremony on April 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce (PRDCC) has announced it’s new Board of Directors after being sworn in on April 12.

Mayor Herb Pond presided over the inauguration ceremony held at the Chamber offices with Councilor Reid Skelton-Morven also in attendance.

“I’ve had the honour of [welcoming new PRDCC] boards in the past. It’s always a pleasure to do it because these are volunteers stepping up to represent the best of the business community perfectly,” Pond said.

Newly elected chamber President Matthew Kloepper, who may be the youngest PRDCC president, said the board is continuing on from last year with building new life into the organization.

“We will continue that momentum. We have a new energetic board building the trust back in the community, putting more events on, connecting back with our partners and creating strong partnerships with our local nations,” he said.

The seven-member board was voted in on March 7 at the PRDCC annual general meeting and consists of Kloepper as president, Kristy Farrell as vice president, Eric Campbell as treasurer, Hannah Phillips-Madill, Andy Enna, Shivali Shivali and Amy Lashek. The board is assisted by Executive Director Roman Brochu and past president Daphne Thomson is in a consulting role.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist