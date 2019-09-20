Northern British Columbia Museum Association received $9,400 in provincial funding to help bring a nature and science exhibit to Prince Rupert. (Black Press file photo)

New museum exhibit in Prince Rupert to highlight nature’s influence on technology

Travelling exhibit made possible through federal funding via Museums Assistance Program

There’s a new exhibit open at the Museum of Northern B.C., allowing visitors the chance to experience the intersection of nature and technology.

“Inspiring NATURE, Inspired TECHNO: Biomimicry and Transport Travelling Exhibit” is an interactive exhibit from the Museum of Ingenuity in Valcourt, QC. Along with the Sherbrooke Museum of Nature and Science and the Granby Zoo, the exhibit explores how behaviours seen in nature have served as inspiration for many of our modern transportation systems.

(Museum of Northern B.C. photo)

The stop in Prince Rupert, where the exhibit will be until Jan. 6, was made possible by funding of $9,400 from the federal government in August. B.C. museums received approximately $1 million through the Museums Assistance Program.

READ MORE: Exhibit travelling from Quebec to Prince Rupert

Visitors will see exhibits that highlight “an effective nature-techno alliance”. This could include how observing geckos has led to the development of better adhesives, or how a fireflies’ abdomen has inspired more efficient LED bulbs.

People can explore these concepts through viewing a variety of natural specimens and technological objects, as well as working their way through interactive displays.

READ MORE: Eclectic art collection on display at Museum of Northern B.C.

The exhibit was first on display in Sherbrooke, QC before travelling across the country to Prince George. Following its time in Prince Rupert, Biomimicry will head to the Okanagan Heritage Museum in Kelowna.

