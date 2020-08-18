New ferry to be built for route between Kitkatla and Prince Rupert

The Gitxaala First Nation announced funding will come from the $57 million LNG Benefits Agreement

Linda Innes, chief councillor of Gitxaala First Nation, said members have been calling for a new, more modern ferry for several years, funding for it will come from the LNG Benefits Agreement signed in March 2019. Innes is seen here at the 2018 announcement of the Rupert’s Landing development. (The Northern View File Photo)

A new ferry vessel for s, running between Prince Rupert and Kitkatla is to be commissioned and built for a 2022 completion.

Funding for the new vessel will come from the four-year $57 million Gitxaala First Nation LNG Benefits Agreement which was signed on March 28, 2019. The agreement provides initial funding for preparation and management of LNG development to be used to grow capacity, improve ferry service, develop community infrastructure and create a legacy fund.

“Our members have been calling for a new, more modern ferry to travel back and forth from Prince Rupert for many years and the LNG Benefits Agreement provided the funds to allow Council and the Committee to proceed with the project,” Linda Innes Gitxaala Chief Councillor, said.

“The project has been a key priority for the Gitxaala First Nation for several years as transportation needs have increased for members and visitors travelling between Kitkatla and Prince Rupert,” the Gitxaala Ferry Committee announced on Aug. 20 in a release.

The design contract for the vessel has been awarded to 3GA Marine, with the build contract going to Commodore Boats Ltd.

Project management firm MNP assisted the ferry committee to review all the received proposals and assess each proposal for architectural and ship building services. Proposals closed on May 8.

“We are incredibly pleased with the proposals submitted by 3GA Marine Ltd. and Commodore Boats. Ltd. We feel strongly that these firms are committed to our vision for the new vessel and our members need for safe, reliable ocean transportation between our home community and our nearest service centre, Prince Rupert,” Clarence Innis IBA Implementor said.

