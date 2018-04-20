The new homes will be built at 1450 Park Ave., on municipal land. (photo: Google)

Modular housing coming to Prince Rupert in 2018, announces MLA Jennifer Rice

Construction will begin this summer on 36 units next to the North Coast Transition Society

New housing units are coming to Prince Rupert for those who need it most.

Construction will start this summer on 36 new modular housing units at 1450 Park Ave., alongside the North Coast Transition Society. The housing comes after a protest camp set up in November brought the issue of affordable housing to the lawns of city hall.

READ MORE: Tents raised outside city hall to draw attention to homelessness

“Prince Rupert is an incredibly close community. When residents took action into their own hands and pitched tents outside of city hall last winter, we knew we had to work together to find a long-term solution for vulnerable people,” said the MLA for the North Coast, Jennifer Rice.

“The Park Avenue homes will provide a place for people not only to stay warm, but also receive health and wellness services, and opportunities for employment training.”

Funded by a provincial allocation of $6.9 million, the homes will be built on municipal land, and managed by the North Coast Transition Society. They will include shared cooking spaces and laundry facilities, private bathrooms, in-suite kitchens, and 24/7 access to the Transition Society’s support services.

READ MORE: City to receive 44 units for homeless, and the search for an emergency shelter

“The North Coast Transition Society is extremely excited to be moving forward in a larger capacity to address homelessness in Prince Rupert,” said the society’s executive director, Christine White. “We feel confident that moving forward the project will help the community address the issue and lead to a healthier community for all citizens.”

The homes are expected to be completed in the fall. Meanwhile, the Extreme Weather Response shelter at 328 3rd Ave. will remain open for Rupertites needing emergency housing.


