Men assaulted in home invasion

Fire arms, ammunition, drugs and cash were seized with warrants

Two men were assaulted and three more were arrested after a home invasion in the 1500 block of 8th Ave. East on Feb. 28.

Police attended the scene at 12:30 a.m. and arrested a 20-year-old male for several offences including aggravated assault and break and enter. Two men, aged 42 and 45 were taken to hospital and treated for injuries.

Firearms, ammunition, drugs, money, disguises and bloody clothing from the assaults, were seized, with search warrants, as a result of the investigation.

A 24 and 27-year-old male were also arrested for aggravated assault and break and enter as a result of the search warrants being executed.

The Prince Rupert RCMP believe that this was a targeted crime, and that there is no risk to the safety of the public. The Prince Rupert RCMP also request that if you have any information pertaining to this incident to contact them at 250-624-2136 or call Crimestopppers.

 
Men assaulted in home invasion

