Maintenance issues need to be addressed: Tenants under eviction notices say

Paul Legace, tenant advocate at the Prince Rupert Unemployed Action Centre, on Feb. 26, works to assist tenants who are being evicted. Unprecedented high numbers of ‘renovictions’ have reached P.R. Communication is vital between landlords and tenants, said Legace. (Photo by: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The garbage collection at the Pinecrest Townhouses property may be back on a scheduled pick-up, but essential maintenance issues are being left to fester at a First Ave. property, where tenants report that they have been left without a working toilet for five days.

Numerous families at both properties received ‘renoviction’ notices on Feb. 26, from the new landlords.

“We are having to go to the washroom outside and go to the neighbours,” Karlene Campbell, tenant in a one-bathroom, two-bedroom unit said.

READ MORE: Evictions necessary for Prince Rupert housing situation: Pinecrest Restoration Initiative

The only toilet in the unit has been affected by numerous blockages since she moved in five months ago, Campbell said. She has suspected a blockage or build-up further down the plumbing stack. Her toilet was completely blocked with raw sewage and a plunger when she spoke with The Northern View on March 4.

“We have called the landlord every day, and were told it’s not his problem,” Campbell said referring to RandallNorth Real Estate Services. “We’ve even called the plumbers, but they won’t come because we are not the owners.”

The new owner of the First Ave. property has been identified on the written settlement offer provided to tenants on March 3, as a numbered company. The company 1232062 B.C. Ltd is operating as “Oceanfront Restoration Initiative” and has RandallNorth Real Estate acting in the capacity of agent. The same can be said for the the new owner of the Pinecrest Townhouses, 1232949 B.C Ltd. who is operating under the name of “Pinecrest Restoration Initiative.”

“This is what happens when there is no communication,” Paul Legace, tenant advocate at the Unemployed Action Centre, said. “Owners are still functionally a landlord. This issue is unrelated to renovations or evictions and they are still tenants.”

READ MORE:Landlord Lows – Using tools are vital

“If there is a number specific phone number for maintenance issues tenants should be provided it,” Legace said.”Not having dialogue is not in good interest for either party.”

Calls to the landlord have not been returned.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on