Land Use Plan finalized by Port Authority

The Prince Rupert Port Authority Land Use Plan will guide the growth within lands and waters under its jurisdiction and facilitate Canada’s trade with the world for the next 20 years. (Photo: Supplied by Port of Prince Rupert)

The finalization of updating the land use plan by the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) has been announced in a press release on Oct. 21.

PRPA’s Land Use Plan is a strategic document that helps guide PRPA’s vision to continue its sustainable growth within the lands and waters under its formal jurisdiction. It will facilitate Canada’s trade with the world through the next 20 years.

“The updated Land Use Plan will help guide the Prince Rupert Port Authority, ensuring we consider the long-term impact of our decisions to best support continued growth and diversification at our Port,” Shaun Stevenson, president and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority said.

“The Plan reflects the feedback we have received from local First Nations, local governments, and residents, balancing environmental and community values while we work towards creating even greater economic and employment opportunities,” Stevenson said.

The plan can be accessed at: https://www.rupertport.com/land-use-plan/

