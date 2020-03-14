Internet outages affect parts of city

Repairs are underway to in the severed internet line

Internet outages affect Prince Rupert residents on March 14.

Customers of CityWest internet services in the North-east area of Prince Rupert around Drake Cres. and Silverside Dr. were affected with internet difficulties on March 14 from a severed line.

The internet disconnect occurred in the early morning hours, around 1.a.m. with customers calling technical support shortly after, said CityWest technical support.

Callers to CityWest experienced long waits on hold of over an hour, and The Northern View was told there were at least 30 to 40 more calls in line waiting to be answered. As of 11:30 a.m. the CityWest web site did not have a statement posted about the outage.

Technicians are on site fixing the issues and it was unknown at the time how many customers it affected. Repairs are expected to be completed through out the day.

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Most Read