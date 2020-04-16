Homeless shelter concerns

BC Housing has confirmed on April 16, the relocation of the Prince Rupert Homeless Shelter on Third Ave. to the Fisherman’s Hall on Fraser Street.

“BC Housing has negotiated a temporary lease with the Fisherman’s Hall to relocate the existing temporary shelter at 3rd Avenue,” Samantha Cacnio, senior communications specialist, corporate communications for BC Housing told The Northern View.

The move is in response to a recent letter from the Transition Society to the City requesting a relocation to the Jim Ciccone Centre during the midst of COVID-19, as the Third Ave. shelter facilities was not meeting health and safety needs during the pandemic.

“BC Housing has identified a long-term housing solution and will provide more details once contract negotiations are finalized,” Cacino said.

As tentative negotiations are still in progress to secure the long term facility, the location and parties must remain confidential at this time. More information will be forthcoming once details are finalized, BC Housing said.

Cacino wanted to clarify that the City has not issued a notice to North Coast Transition Society to vacate the existing shelter and as such the NCTS is not being evicted.

“The new space at Fishermen’s Hall is large enough to accommodate more beds and provide appropriate distancing. Minor renovations are underway to ensure health and safety for clients and staff,” Cacino told The Northern View.

“BC Housing is working with the municipality, Northern Health, and experienced non-profit shelter and housing providers to develop a community-based response plan to the COVID-19 outbreak,” Lee Brain, Prince Rupert mayor said. “This includes identifying locations in Prince Rupert where vulnerable individuals, including those who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, would be able to recover and self-isolate.”

“Two new sites have been confirmed in Prince Rupert and will be opening in the coming days. One site is Fisherman’s Hall that will provide 35 spaces and the second site includes 20 rooms at a local hotel,” Brain said.

Brain said, both sites will be targeted to those who are precariously housed or experiencing homelessness and need a safe space to self-isolate. Over the coming days and weeks, BC Housing will work with the housing provider and Northern Health to finalize a referral process for these sites and start to move people in.

“These new sites are critical to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. They will help to thin out the existing shelter, ensure physical distancing and will help to bring vulnerable people indoors to self-isolate,” Brain said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

