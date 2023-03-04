Hit and run results in pedestrian taken to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital with serious injuries

Driver arrested with blood alcohol more than three times legal limit, police say

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating a hit and run on March 4 after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A driver was later arrested with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit the RCMP stated in a media release. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating a hit and run on March 4 after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A driver was later arrested with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit the RCMP stated in a media release. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating an overnight hit and run that left a pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries on March 4. Police have closed a portion of McBride during the probe and request people remain away from the area.

A 33-year-old man was struck by a vehicle on McBride St. near 5th Ave. East at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The driver fled the scene but was later apprehended and remains in custody, Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the police detachment, stated.

Police and Emergency Health Services attended the scene, where they found a badly injured man who was transported to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital. His serious condition is fluctuating, Hemrich said.

Police report that a primary witness to the incident identified the truck as well as the driver, who was operating a red Toyota Tacoma truck.

“When officers made contact with the driver they suspected he was impaired by alcohol, the man provided breath samples which were almost three times the legal limit. The man is currently being held in custody and his name will not be released at this time,” Hemrich stated.

The vehicle has been seized for further investigative purposes.

A portion of McBride St. will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to the seriousness of the investigation and police are requesting people stay away from the area by taking alternative routes.

” We are also asking that anyone that may have witnessed the collision, has dash camera footage or other CCTV footage to come forward and contact police immediately.”

“The seriousness of this collision is another reminder of how dangerous driving while impaired is, whether that impairment is caused by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue.The RCMP is reminding everyone to make alternative arrangements whenever they drink, take any drug, or are too tired to drive, so that everyone can make it home safe,” the officer said.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136.

