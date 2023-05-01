Gitxaala Enterprise Corporation purchases Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert

The 62-year-old Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert has been purchased by Gitxaala Enterprise Corporation, which takes control on May 1. (Photo: Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

The Crest Hotel in Prince Rupert has been sold to Gitxaala Enterprises Corporation as of May 1.

The iconic landmark accommodation establishment in Prince Rupert houses 107 guest rooms, a 96-seat restaurant, bar and function rooms.

Chief Councillor Linda Innes expressed her pleasure at the Gitxaala Nation becoming the new owners of the hotel.

“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to bring the hotel into our Nation’s group of businesses … We have and will continue to actively pursue economic opportunities of every viable industry in the area. With the acquisition of the Crest, Gitxaala takes another step in creating long-term wealth and opportunities for the community, the Nation and its members.”

Gitxaala Enterprises Corporation CEO Michael Uehara believes the Crest Hotel embodies the essence of the Prince Rupert community and has consistently delivered superior hospitality for the past 62 years.

“Few properties in the world have embraced a sense of place as well as the Crest has done,” he said. “We recognize that the success of the hotel is due to the dedication and commitment of the management team and staff to provide guests with an outstanding experience at Prince Rupert’s premier hotel.”

Built in 1961, the hotel was founded by Bill Murray, Tony Bussanich and Percy Knutson and most recently run as a family business owned by Steve Smith and his wife Tina Smith.

“Our tradition of heartfelt, genuine hospitality and quality will continue with the new owners and our amazing team of professionals will be there, as always, to serve you,” the Smith’s stated.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist