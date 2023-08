The work was scheduled to be finished on Aug 18.

Construction on Fulton Street has been extended until Aug. 28 by the city of Prince Rupert.

The delay is due to the street needing paving after updates to the water system are finished.

According to the city, 4th Ave between Cotton and Young Street will also be closed to non-local traffic tomorrow, Aug. 16, from 5 pm until 11 pm for a street party.

The closure of Fulton Street between 3rd Ave W and 5th Ave W was scheduled to finish on Aug. 19.