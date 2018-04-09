(Scott Kristmanson photo)

Fishing boat sinks off of Haida Gwaii

Western Commander sinks after crew issues mayday, one person taken to hospital with heart concern

A fishing boat has sunk in the waters off Haida Gwaii.

According to the Canadian Coast Guard, three crew aboard the Western Commander issued a mayday call at 9:34 a.m. They said the boat was taking on water and listing.

Three Coast Guard vessels and Prince Rupert Marine Rescue all responded, but the 23-metre wooden fishing boat has now sunk.

One of the crew was taken to hospital in Prince Rupert with a heart-attack concern. The person’s current condition is unknown.

The Coast Guard declined interview requests, but said an environmental response crew is now monitoring for any pollution from the sunken boat.

According to a website that tracks ship locations, the Western Commander last reported its location just after noon in the northern part of Hecate Strait, southwest of Dundas Island.

Environment Canada issued a gale warning for the area around noon, expecting southeast winds of 25 to 35 knots and seas of two to three metres.

 

The Western Commander was originally built in 1943. (Robert Critchley photo)

