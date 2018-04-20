Gas prices in Prince Rupert saw a rapid increase Friday morning. (Matt Allen / Northern View)

Fill up your tanks! Gas prices rise across Prince Rupert

Morning price hike likely to reflect summer prices

Gas prices jumped in Prince Rupert this morning — but not everywhere.

As of midday, gasbuddy.com reported prices at the Chevron and Hays Cove Rd. Petro-Canada jumped to around $1.43 a litre, up 20 cents from last night.

Those at the downtown Esso station still hovered around 125 cents per litre, while the Grassy Bay Petro-Canada, in the industrial park, stood around $1.32 a litre.

It’s doubtful they’ll stay low much longer.

READ MORE: Gas prices on the rise in Prince Rupert

Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst with gasbuddy.com, sees this rise as part of months-long, national trend.

“Wholesale prices have been on the move across the country over the last year,” he said. “Prices across Canada have increased on average 15 cents a litre compared to last year.”

The bulk of those increases have occurred in the last few weeks, with an average increase in B.C. of 15 cents a litre over the past month. Currently, gasbuddy.com reports the average gas price in B.C. at $1.43 a litre.

McTeague doesn’t anticipate that to change much in upcoming months.

“Prices will probably stay around the same, or climb slightly higher over the summer.”

READ MORE: B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast


marc.fawcettatkinson@thenorthernview.com
