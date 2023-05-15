Clothing walk for Prince Rupert Middle School looking for donations

The annual event allows student one complete new outfit to call their own

Cassidy Nelson, Charysse Williams and Harmony H. students at Prince Rupert Middle School set up for the clothing walk to be held on May 17 where pupils get to choose one complete outfit of new duds from good quality donated clothing. Donations are being sought. (Photo: supplied)

A clothing walk at Prince Rupert Middle School has become a popular draw for students to acquire new duds, Arlene McMillan, education assistant at the school, said in early May.

The annual event for the past several years is happening again on May 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. where students can choose one complete outfit from the good quality donated clothing.

The event organizers are hoping the community will get behind the event to give size 14 to 1X size clothing for the youth as donations are low currently. They are in need of boys and men’s wear, spring wear, shorts and good quality sandals. They even accept bras which are kept separate and distributed in a private manner. New clothing is always gratefully accepted.

“It increases the student’s self-esteem to have a completely new outfit. You can see them so proud when they wear the clothes.”

Students are able to choose one outfit to start with. When everyone has received one set new clothes, if there are remainder, they are able to go around and choose again.

McMillan said the event started with a winter wear walk with family and friends donating clothing, but it soon grew to include donations from teachers, EAs and the community.

“It just grew bigger and bigger, McMillan said. “People can donate and drop off at the P.R.M.S.”

“The students love it. They appreciate it so much,” she said. “Parents and grandparents come in to say thank you.”

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist