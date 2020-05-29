(Keili Bartlett)

Class will look different at Coast Mountain College this September

The college is embracing a distributed learning model

Coast Mountain College course registration begins on June 1, but courses in the fall will look different than in years past.

The uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis has prompted post-secondary institutions throughout Canada to re-evaluate their course delivery.

“Anything that can be taught online, will be taught online,” said Sarah Zimmerman, executive director of communications at Coast Mountain College (CMTN).

CMTN will be delivering courses through distributed learning, which includes email, web-conferencing, online videos, social media, textbooks and tasks outdoors. Zimmerman said that more than 90 per cent of the faculty have done extra training to adapt to the distributed learning model.

For programs with a practical requirement, like nursing or many trades, instruction will happen on campus with social distancing measures in place.

The college is also looking at staggering the timing of when students are on campus. Some trades classes are already back in Terrace and Smithers.

Zimmerman said those classes are very small – two to three people – but it has been a good way to put COVID-19 protocols in place like handwashing stations and having students enter through certain doors.

“We know its not the same, it’s not going to be the same as learning was last September, but we are all doing our best to make sure everybody is getting the same quality education that they had before, with the same excellent instructors we’ve always had,” said Zimmerman.

Student services like registration will continue to be offered virtually for now, and CMTN is not looking at raising tuition or fees.

READ MORE: Coast Mountain College sets up student emergency fund

@BenBogstie
ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Northern Health bus service resumes standard passenger eligibility

Just Posted

Sunken Gardens bloom from deeply seeded efforts

Garden club members are rooted in dedication

COVID-19 highlights lack of connectivity in First Nations communities

Many don’t have access required to utilize online platforms, says First Nations Technology Council

Salmon closures announced for Skeena and Nass watersheds

DFO notice expands on May 21 chinook ban throughout Skeena watershed

City to request conservation officer

Predatory wildlife appear to be bolder

City auditors reports are in

“We are now playing catch-up on all major assets,” CFO said

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

Grand Forks braces for river flooding amid warm weather and rain

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Class will look different at Coast Mountain College this September

The college is embracing a distributed learning model

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

Most Read