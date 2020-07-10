CityWest announces new CEO

Stefan Woloszyn will start Aug. 17 to head up Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace and Smithers region

A new chief executive officer will be heading up the regional telecommunications and cable television company CityWest for the Prince Rupert, Terrace, Kitimat, and Smithers areas starting August 17. The company’s board of directors issued the announcement on July 10 that Stefan Woloszyn will be the new CEO.

“Mr. Woloszyn comes to us with significant business experience in both Prince Rupert and across the BC coast. He was the CFO for the BC Pilotage Authority (a federal Crown Corporation) and has successfully developed relationships with senior governments, many private sector companies, the City and coastal First Nations,” the statement said.

“… His positive leadership approach, extensive business experience and familiarity with the North Coast, makes him a great choice,” Bob Long, Chair for the Board of Directors said.

“Mr. Woloszyn has facilitated new business development for multiple companies in the Northwest through his own private consulting practice. He was also previously a senior manager with the Quickload group in Prince Rupert, before working for the BC Pilotage Authority.

The announcement came after an extensive search for a new business leader following the departure of Chris Marett in March. In the meantime, Tina Lussier has been the interim CEO at the helm.

“Mr. Woloszyn is an enthusiastic individual with leadership capacities to lead CityWest into a successful future. Please welcome him back to our community!” Long said.

hr width=75%> 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Terrace conservation officers relocate Spirit bear
Next story
CityWest announces new CEO

Just Posted

Four air ambulance flights out of Terrace delayed or cancelled

Pandemic precautions caused nighttime closure of service station providing weather data to pilots

Skeena Resources, Tahltan prez excited by purchase of Eskay Creek

Skeena gets full control of mine, Barrick gets 12 per cent of Skeena and a one per cent royalty

CityWest announces new CEO

Stefan Woloszyn will start Aug. 17 to head up Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace and Smithers region

CityWest announces new CEO

Stefan Woloszyn will start Aug. 17 to head up Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace and Smithers region

Terrace conservation officers relocate Spirit bear

Bear roamed Kitsumkalum Valley north of Terrace for many years

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

Lower Mainland YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

RCMP confirm homicide investigation underway near Quesnel

Police releasing few details four days after homicide occurred Monday, July 6

Conservatives say police should be called into investigate WE charity scandal

Trudeau is already under investigation by the ethics commissioner for potential conflict of interest

Most Read