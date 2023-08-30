Campfire ban announced for all Northwest

BC Wildfire Service has issued a campfire ban throughout the Northwest Fire Centre.

The ban goes into effect at noon Thursday, Aug. 31, and affects the majority of communities throughout northwest B.C.

A BC Wildfire Service spokesperson said the move was necessary following extended periods of hot and dry weather, and forecasts of strong winds in the coming days.

This latest prohibition of Category 1 fires adds to previous bans on Category 2 and 3 fires for open burning.

In addition to bans, essentially any activity that generates sparks or flames are restricted, including fireworks and firecrackers, sky lanterns, burn barrels, exploding targets, air curtain burners, tiki torches and chimineas.

The campfire ban extends to fires for any recreational or First Nation ceremonial purpose on public or private land. It will be in effect until Oct. 16.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.