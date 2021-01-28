Conrad Elementary School students recognized the first Black Shirt Day on January 15, 2021, to advocate for anti-racism. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Conrad Elementary School students recognized the first Black Shirt Day on January 15, 2021, to advocate for anti-racism. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Anti-Racism is observed with Black Shirt Day in SD 52

Prince Rupert School students wore black shirts in solidarity of equity, equality, and justice

Prince Rupert School District 52 school students joined the growing movement to have Jan. 15, officially recognized as Black Shirt Day in a step toward anti-racism activism.

“This year’s inaugural event is very important on two levels: it’s a day during which people wear black shirts in recognition of the ongoing struggle for civil rights fought by Black and racialized Canadians, and a day of continued education in schools to combat racism,” a statement from the Anti-Racism Coalition who organized the day, said.

As Black Shirt Day awaits official recognition in the coming years, a social media movement surrounding this year’s event has been in the works since a petition was created in November.

More than 8,500 signatures province-wide, with a goal of 10,000 have been placed on the petition to B.C. Minister of Education Jenifer Whiteside. The petition calls for the designation of civil rights leader, Martin Luther King’s, birthday Jan. 15, as an official day to recognize the struggle for human and civil rights.

Across B.C., Orange Shirt Day, in solidarity with Indigenous victims of residential schools, and Pink Shirt Day to recognize anti-bullying are already recognized.

In a joint statement issued by Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, and Whiteside, they said they stand alongside every person who has faced – and continues to face – racism today and every day. Black Shirt Day is a grassroots initiative to show solidarity in the struggle for equity, equality, and justice.

“B.C.’s curriculum supports the teaching of Black history topics, such as the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the Underground Railroad. But we understand there is more work to be done to ensure an anti-racism lens is core in B.C.’s curriculum.”

“We will continue to listen and work collaboratively to ensure we can effectively strengthen the curriculum, further support diversity, and add to the global effort to end systemic racism,” Singh and Whiteside said.

“By learning to identify the language of racism and oppression, we can better respond to discrimination in our communities.”

With files from Lauren Collins and Adam Louis

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Conrad Elementary School students recognized the first Black Shirt Day on January 15, 2021, to advocate for anti-racism. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Conrad Elementary School students recognized the first Black Shirt Day on January 15, 2021, to advocate for anti-racism. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Previous story
Kitimat RCMP searching for man wanted on several warrants province-wide
Next story
Heart of Our City: Keeping us warm

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Firefighters James Daniele and Jordan Venditteli are taught emergency neck and spine treatment by FireMedics Instructor Derek Salisbury on Jan. 27 as part of the Emergency Medical Responders Certification training. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert firefighters undertake intensive emergency medical responder training

Training for Prince Rupert firefighters will assist ambulance crews in emergencies

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

The second of two massive hydro-electric turbines headed to the Site C Dam project near Fort St. John sits in Prince Rupert ready for the Jan. 27 trek across the province. The load is so large and heavy it needs counterweights on the 120 ft transport truck and trailer (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Second of two giant turbines and multi-vehicle convoy hit the road to Site C Dam

Massive turbine load from Prince Rupert needs one truck pulling it and two trucks to push it

Hays Creek in Prince Rupert requires more than $1.5 million to repair the creek and walls built in the 1950s and 1960s, Prince Rupert City Council heard on Jan. 25. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert City Council briefs:

More than $1.5 million needed to restore Hays Creek in Prince Rupert

Staff at Acropolis Manor, a Prince Rupert long-term health care facility in April 2020 where no cases of COVID-19 were reported until an outbreak on Jan. 19, 2021. As of Jan. 25th, 32 people associated with the residence have tested positive for the virus. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Staff at Acropolis Manor a Prince Rupert long term health care facility, take pride in their work place that no COVID-19 cases have been reported in the facility during the pandemic.This photo taken, April 20, from outside, looking through a window shows staff adhering to strict protocols and best practices to keep residents happy and healthy. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID-19 numbers increase at Acropolis Manor – 32 infected

Prince Rupert man concerned about temp. staff from out of region working at long-term care facility

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

Most Read