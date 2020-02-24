$750K for Metlakatla erosion control

New Democrat MLA for North Coast and Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice is welcoming $750,000 in provincial funding that will help protect infrastructure in Metlakatla from the impacts of coastal erosion.

The funding will support work being done by Metlakatla First Nation to complete the last phase of the coastal erosion protection project in Metlakatla Passage. This work will protect critical infrastructure and access to the sewage treatment facility.

“Increases in flooding and erosion leave coastal communities especially vulnerable,” said MLA Rice. “By supporting community resilience projects like this one, our government is helping keep people safe in Metlakatla and other coastal communities.”

Funding is provided through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), and is part of more than $12 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding supporting flood mitigation projects in communities all across B.C.

Since New Democrats formed government in July 2017, communities across B.C. have received more than $40 million through CEPF, which has enhanced the preparedness and resiliency of local governments and First Nations communities for emergencies such as floods or wildfires.