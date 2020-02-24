Metlakatla has received $750,000 for erosion control. The Northern View file photo

$750K for Metlakatla erosion control

New funding for community shoreline

New Democrat MLA for North Coast and Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness Jennifer Rice is welcoming $750,000 in provincial funding that will help protect infrastructure in Metlakatla from the impacts of coastal erosion.

The funding will support work being done by Metlakatla First Nation to complete the last phase of the coastal erosion protection project in Metlakatla Passage. This work will protect critical infrastructure and access to the sewage treatment facility.

“Increases in flooding and erosion leave coastal communities especially vulnerable,” said MLA Rice. “By supporting community resilience projects like this one, our government is helping keep people safe in Metlakatla and other coastal communities.”

Funding is provided through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), and is part of more than $12 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding supporting flood mitigation projects in communities all across B.C.

Since New Democrats formed government in July 2017, communities across B.C. have received more than $40 million through CEPF, which has enhanced the preparedness and resiliency of local governments and First Nations communities for emergencies such as floods or wildfires.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre
Next story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs call for end of police patrols

Just Posted

$750K for Metlakatla erosion control

New funding for community shoreline

Chinese New Year celebrates 2020 year of the rat

Lions woken in rare traditional Chinese New Year ceremony

CGL must revise impact assessment on Unist’ot’en Healing Center

Environmental Assessment Office not satisfied with report’s shortcomings

Stop checks, searches of Wet’suwet’en pipeline opposers unlawful: Watchdog

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs file complaint

Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters speak up

“Protesters get one side of the story and they stand up with their fists in the air.”

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Okanagan man swims across Columbia River to evade Trail police

RCMP Cpl. Devon Reid says the incident began the evening of Thursday, Feb. 20

‘Hilariously bad’: RCMP looking for couple with forged, paper Alberta licence plate

Mounties said the car crashed when it lost a wheel but the duo ran away as police arrived

‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

UPDATE: Two missing scout leaders found near Sooke after swollen creek traps troop

Third leader and scouts located, prior to search for two leaders who’d gone for help

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

The cases against the Hollywood mogul started the #MeToo movement

CRA puts focus on paper returns as tax-filing season opens

The federal tax collector expects to handle about two million paper returns this calendar year out of roughly 26 million filings

Most Read