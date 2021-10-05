Prince Rupert Arts Council to Screen Mini Film Festival Celebrating Artists

The Prince Rupert Arts Council (PRAC) will be debuting the screening of a video series about the resilience of local artists on Oct. 23.

The project was initially started in conjunction with BC Culture Days as part of the RE:GENERATE initiative.

Five communities across B.C. were invited to create three to five short videos highlighting the ways that artists and art organizations have adapted to pandemic conditions. These videos were then shared on the BC Culture Days website.

“Through the process the artists were enabled to describe and acknowledge their own efforts throughout this weird pandemic time,” Mike Ambach of Treehouse Photography said. “When people are creating in isolation they don’t always see the impact they’re having on those around them. These videos hold up and celebrate those efforts.”

However, organizers realized there were more than a few short stories to tell.

“It seemed that creative people had been busy,” the PRAC said in a press release. “The decision was made to continue making these beautiful little videos about all the ways that the arts have stayed alive while so many of us were isolated in our homes.”

The videos tell the stories of dancers, carvers, weavers, writers, painters, actors and students. There is also the story of a small business owner that gave back to her community during the initial lockdown, then later when her business was destroyed in a devastating fire the community was there to help her in return.

In all 17 short films will be presented.

“These videos reflect the continued resilience and activity of the arts and culture sector of our community throughout the challenges of the pandemic. Since the arts are such a vital part of a community it’s important that people see how the arts in their city are alive and well, enriching people’s lives during uncertain times,” Sandy Jones, PRAC president, said.

A limited number of tickets will be available due to Covid restrictions. The tickets are free of charge, and donations will be gratefully accepted at the door. Proof of vaccination and masks will be required. To get your tickets visit https://www.ticketor.com/lestercentre/artsincovid

For more information on the event contact the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council at artsprincerupert@gmail.com or Sandy Jones – President, at 250-600-1300.