Edge of the knife hits Prince Rupert

The Haida language film has been featured at festivals across the country

Image from the poster for the Haida language film Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife) (submitted photo)

A highly successful Haida language film is coming to Prince Rupert. The film, Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife).

The film has been played at international film festivals such as VIFF (Vancouver International Film Festival) and TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and has already won awards across Canada including best Canadian Film and best director of a Canadian film by the Vancouver Films Critics Circle.

What makes this movie special is the fact that it is performed entirely in Haida dialects. Languages that only a select few people on the planet are fluent in, making the film that much more special.

The event which will take place on Tuesday, February 5th at the Lester Centre of the Arts was spearheaded by Gidin Jaad, Erica Jean-Ryan.

She was born and raised on the North Coast, spending time in Prince Rupert, Lax Kw’alaams and Haida Gwaii where she works as an employee at Northern Savings Credit Union and as an aspiring teacher of the Haida dialect. Jean-Ryan who was also selected to play a small role in the film said this whirlwind experience was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“The experience was like a dream, my opportunity to do exactly what I’ve been busting my butt for. It was an opportunity for me to refuel, recharge and get inspired and remember why I went to school for this,” Jean-Ryan said.

On the Prince Rupert side of things, Northern Savings Credit Union employee Leigh-Anne Magnussen put the wheels in motion to show support of her colleague, and get the show playing on the North Coast.

“We noticed that the Edge of the Knife was playing all over Canada, but not here in the north. So we thought that was kind of weird that it wasn’t playing up here,” Magnussen said.

Jean-Ryan and a group of elders taught the rest of the cast the three Haida dialects during a boot camp that took place before filming. The experience was surreal for Jean-Ryan.

“It was just beautiful to see all these people in the same room connecting and teaching these actors these languages,” Jean-Ryan said.

The doors of the Lester Centre will be open at 6:30 on Tuesday for the show. Entry is by donation with all donations going towards the preservation of the Haida dialects.

