Image from the poster for the Haida language film Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife) (submitted photo)

Edge of the knife hits Prince Rupert

The Haida language film has been featured at festivals across the country

A highly successful Haida language film is coming to Prince Rupert. The film, Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife).

The film has been played at international film festivals such as VIFF (Vancouver International Film Festival) and TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and has already won awards across Canada including best Canadian Film and best director of a Canadian film by the Vancouver Films Critics Circle.

What makes this movie special is the fact that it is performed entirely in Haida dialects. Languages that only a select few people on the planet are fluent in, making the film that much more special.

The event which will take place on Tuesday, February 5th at the Lester Centre of the Arts was spearheaded by Gidin Jaad, Erica Jean-Ryan.

READ MORE: PART I: How Prince Rupert schools teach Indigenous language to hundreds of students

She was born and raised on the North Coast, spending time in Prince Rupert, Lax Kw’alaams and Haida Gwaii where she works as an employee at Northern Savings Credit Union and as an aspiring teacher of the Haida dialect. Jean-Ryan who was also selected to play a small role in the film said this whirlwind experience was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“The experience was like a dream, my opportunity to do exactly what I’ve been busting my butt for. It was an opportunity for me to refuel, recharge and get inspired and remember why I went to school for this,” Jean-Ryan said.

On the Prince Rupert side of things, Northern Savings Credit Union employee Leigh-Anne Magnussen put the wheels in motion to show support of her colleague, and get the show playing on the North Coast.

“We noticed that the Edge of the Knife was playing all over Canada, but not here in the north. So we thought that was kind of weird that it wasn’t playing up here,” Magnussen said.

RELATED: PART II: Indigenous language and culture go hand in hand in Prince Rupert classrooms

Jean-Ryan and a group of elders taught the rest of the cast the three Haida dialects during a boot camp that took place before filming. The experience was surreal for Jean-Ryan.

“It was just beautiful to see all these people in the same room connecting and teaching these actors these languages,” Jean-Ryan said.

The doors of the Lester Centre will be open at 6:30 on Tuesday for the show. Entry is by donation with all donations going towards the preservation of the Haida dialects.

READ MORE: Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.


Send Nick email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Four workshops for 2019 Creative Jam

Just Posted

Edge of the knife hits Prince Rupert

The Haida language film has been featured at festivals across the country

Prince Rupert resident temporarily banned from city hall for threats

Resident wants city to repair broken retaining wall, and to board up derelict neighbouring home

Two-vehicle crash near Prince Rupert Mcdonald’s

The crash occurred around noon

B.C. Ferries to alter schedule for All Native Tournament

The service announcement comes two weeks before the opening tip-off of the tournament

Mah honoured for 48-years of service with auxiliary group

Prince Rupert Hospital Auxiliary celebrates one volunteer’s dedication with lifetime membership

B.C. Rookie Rugby program travels to the northwest

VIDEO of Prince Rupert students learning the fundamentals of rugby

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Most Read