A night of songs and stories

Juno Award- and Canadian Country Music Award-winning duo Doc Walker — Chris Thorsteinson and Dave Wasyliw — performed Feb. 21 at the Quesnel and District Seniors Centre as part of their Acoustic Songs and Stories From the Heartland Tour. Doc Walker sang some of their best-known songs from the past two decades and shared stories about how these songs came to be, giving the audience a chance to get to know them a bit better throughout the evening. Lindsay Chung photo

Sharing songs, stories and laughs, Juno Award- and Canadian Country Music Award-winning duo Doc Walker brought their Acoustic Songs and Stories From the Heartland to Quesnel Feb. 21.

Chris Thorsteinson and Dave Wasyliw performed at the Quesnel and District Seniors Centre, singing some of Doc Walker’s best-known songs from the past two decades and shared stories about how these songs came to be, giving the audience a chance to get to know them a bit better throughout the evening.

With over 20 Top 10 singles, Doc Walker is one of the most recognized Canadian country acts of this generation. The group has received multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, including Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Country Music Program or Special of the Year. In addition, Doc Walker has been nominated for several JUNO Awards for Country Album of the Year, including a win in 2009 for the album Beautiful Life.