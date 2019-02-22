Juno Award- and Canadian Country Music Award-winning duo Doc Walker — Chris Thorsteinson and Dave Wasyliw — performed Feb. 21 at the Quesnel and District Seniors Centre as part of their Acoustic Songs and Stories From the Heartland Tour. Doc Walker sang some of their best-known songs from the past two decades and shared stories about how these songs came to be, giving the audience a chance to get to know them a bit better throughout the evening. Lindsay Chung photo

A night of songs and stories

Juno- and CCMA-winning country duo Doc Walker performs in Quesnel

Sharing songs, stories and laughs, Juno Award- and Canadian Country Music Award-winning duo Doc Walker brought their Acoustic Songs and Stories From the Heartland to Quesnel Feb. 21.

Chris Thorsteinson and Dave Wasyliw performed at the Quesnel and District Seniors Centre, singing some of Doc Walker’s best-known songs from the past two decades and shared stories about how these songs came to be, giving the audience a chance to get to know them a bit better throughout the evening.

With over 20 Top 10 singles, Doc Walker is one of the most recognized Canadian country acts of this generation. The group has received multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, including Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Country Music Program or Special of the Year. In addition, Doc Walker has been nominated for several JUNO Awards for Country Album of the Year, including a win in 2009 for the album Beautiful Life.

Previous story
Alkemist conjures one-man band shows

Just Posted

A night of songs and stories

Juno- and CCMA-winning country duo Doc Walker performs in Quesnel

More sailings coming to 10 BC Ferries’ routes

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the sailings were originally cut in 2014

Cullen remains uncertain about political future

Says he’ll make decision in early March

Ambulance crashes along Highway 16

Police and fire crews attended the scene to assist the vehicle’s passengers

Spring fishery closures mulled for south coast

Fewer fish are returning to rivers and more conservation needed, say feds

Ice skating on the North Coast, a rare treat

Seawolves hockey players bring their gear to Oliver Lake this week to play on the outdoor rink

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death for young man has not been released

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Most Read