UPDATE: Power restored to Prince Rupert industrial park after dump truck hits hydro pole

Crews worked over ten hours to repair the damage

Power has been restored to Prince Rupert’s industrial park after a dump truck uprooted a hydro pole near the Grassy Bay Petro-Canada midday Thursday.

It was a wet night for three repair crews who worked until 10 pm to fix the damage. Close to 14 mm of rain fell on Prince Rupert yesterday afternoon and evening.

As of Friday morning, the truck had been removed and traffic was flowing smoothly through the area.

Sgt. Dave Uppal said that police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

READ MORE: Dump truck and passenger vehicle involved in crash at industrial park



marc.fawcettatkinson@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter