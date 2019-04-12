Spring blooms fashion

Text and photos by Lia CroweStyling and makeup by Jen Clark

Spring is here, filled with the promise of new beginnings, and like the Robert Frost poem Nothing Gold Can Stay, we’re reminded that although the delicate new growth is beautiful, it’s also fleeting. So celebrate the season of new life with crisp whites, warm blacks and bountiful pops of fresh green! Oak Bay’s Erin McCall takes us to her favourite local haunt, Thorn and Thistle Flowers on St. Patrick Street, and shows us spring’s new look.

A mom of three little boys, Erin is also a grade four teacher at Glenlyon Norfolk School. She also helps out from time to

time at their family business, McCall Gardens, in the catering department. Originally from New York, Erin met her husband, Trevor McCall, at university in New York. The couple lived there until moving to Oak Bay about 10 years ago.

“I absolutely love raising a family here,” Erin says. “We take advantage or our ‘backyard’ by going on family bike rides, walks to the Oak Bay Marina to explore tide pools, fish and crab. We also love to walk down the street to Thorn and Thistle to get penny candy for the boys (they love picking out their special ones) and coffee for ourselves and picking up their beautiful flower arrangements for us or for our friends.”

With a bachelor’s degree in childhood education and a master’s degree in literacy education, it’s no surprise that Erin loves her job. “Everyone I work with truly cares about each and every student and making a difference in their lives,” she says. “I work in such a positive environment, which makes coming to work everyday enjoyable. For me, to see a child learn something new for the first time and knowing I had something to do with their learning, inspires me to get out of bed everyday.”

When it comes to beauty and style, Erin says, “I believe good style is whatever makes you feel good! When it comes to beauty I like to be natural. I am not one to wear too much makeup and I think it is important for people to feel beautiful in their own skin.”

Black “Pia” dress by Fig ($115) and silver cuff bracelet by Jenny Bird ($160) from Tulipe Noire; “La Boheme” mesh watch by Cluse ($135) from Nicholas Randall; resin and metal earrings by Blue Sky, New York ($38) from A La Mode Consignment; headscarf is stylists own.

White bow-collar top by Marc Cain ($330) from W&J Wilson; fern striped pants by Lauren by Ralph Lauren ($40), wedge shoes by Cole Haan ($72), and resin and metal earrings by Blue Sky New York ($38) from A La Mode Consignment; Silver cuff bracelet by Jenny Bird ($160) and leather “Kurva” shopper bag by Elk ($386) both from Tulipe Noire; “La Boheme” mesh watch by Cluse ($135) from Nicholas Randall.

White stripe Kaysey dress, by Gentle Fawn ($129), “La Boheme” mesh watch by Cluse ($135), and palm print drop earrings ($32) and V necklace ($42) by Blackdrop, all from Nicholas Randall; silver cuff bracelet by Jenny Bird ($160) and leather “Kurva” shopper bag by Elk ($386), both from Tulipe Noire.

Organic cotton green sweater by e.d.c ($64) from Nicholas Randall; Wide leg striped pants by Fig ($115) and “Tofte” wallet, by elk ($185) from Tulipe Noire; La LOOP eye wear accessory necklaces (prices vary) from Fairfield Eyecare.

From TWEED magazine