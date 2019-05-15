Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

The London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest has submissions heaping in from all across Western Canada. Last year, Black Press Media received more than 25,000 photos highlighting spectacular sceneries, diverse wildlife, hip portraits, and more to win the grand prize.

This year offers a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

Participants have a choice to submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, love where you live, festivals and events, and for those keen on taking photos with their phone, there is a mobile entry category as well.