Life & Style with Shelley Clarke

Good style is all about attention to detail

– Words by Lia Crowe Photography by Don Denton

Over two decades ago, Shelley’s career took a turn while she worked a night shift at Victoria General Hospital on the neuro ward.

“My co-worker, Pam, suggested I apply for a position at a cosmetic dermatologist’s clinic,” Shelley tells me. “Medical aesthetics was at its inception, and completely by chance I got in on the ground floor, learning about the skin, lasers, Botox and fillers.”

She adds: “I’ve worked with and been mentored by the three specialists who pioneered medical aesthetics in Victoria—Dr. Lupin, Dr. Hollis and Dr. Smith—and I’m grateful they shared their expertise with me. As a nurse injector, I continually strive to learn, hone my skills, develop trusting relationships and work together with my patients to achieve their aesthetic goals.”

Shelley credits her success to good organizational skills. And asked what her best life lesson is, she says, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”

For Shelley good style is all about attention to detail: “Colour, shape, textures, accessories all working together to create a unique expression and extension of oneself to others.”

She describes her own personal style as “modern classic.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Style icon: Jackie Kennedy.

Favourite artist: Andy Warhol.

Piece of art: My Venetian glass sculpture.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: Diane von Furstenberg, Gucci, Christian Louboutin.

Favourite musician: The Tragically Hip.

Era of time that inspires your style: ‘60s and ‘70s.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: The Great Gatsby (1974).

Favourite cocktail or wine: Pinot Noir.

Album on current rotation: Hotel California by The Eagles.

Favourite flowers: Roses, tulips and peonies.

Favourite city to visit: Florence, Italy.

Favourite app: Instagram.

Favourite place in the whole world: Victoria.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during hard times: My Mom.

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Dress.

All-time favourite piece: My first designer purchase: a black Gucci D-Ring hobo bag.

Favourite pair of shoes: Louboutin Pigalle black patent pumps.

Favourite day-bag: Gucci Soho Disco Bag in rose and beige.

Favourite work tool: Botox.

Favourite jewellery piece or designer: Tiffany.

Fashion obsession: Shoes are functional pieces of art and I love to collect them.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Shoes.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: ZO Skin Health Medical Grade Skincare.

Moisturizer: ZO Skin Health Power Defence.

Scent: Chanel Chance Eau Fraiche-

Must have hair product: OLAPLEX shampoo and conditioner.

Beauty secrets: Sunscreen and Botox.

Reading Material

What you read online for style: Vogue.

Fave print magazine: Vanity Fair.

Fave style blog: Tracy Richardson @tracyrichardsonstyles.

Last great read: The Year of Magical Thinking, by Joan Didion.

Book currently reading: Love, Pamela, by Pamela Anderson.

Favourite book of all time: The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

