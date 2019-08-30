Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about finding that right bag for your body type.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet asks, have you ever been about to leave your house when you grab your purse and realize something doesn’t feel right, but you don’t know what it is?

If you have then this episode is for you. Kim XO will show you how to fix that issue.

From an inverted body type to an athletic body type, to pear-shaped, Applet has a bag for every image.

Watch the video below to learn more about finding that bag that suits your body type and completes your look.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lia Crowe’s Inspired Style with Dr. Christopher Tetley

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Rotary hosts District Governor

Bala Naidoo spoke about the club’s accomplishments, and plans for the future

Nothing to stop Alaska from harvesting all sockeye swimming to B.C., says conservation group

“Fisheries in Southeast Alaska have harvested well over a quarter million sockeye salmon”

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Heiltsuk Nation among recipients of federal heritage funding

Sacred Journey Travelling Exhibit out of Bella Bella highlights importance of ocean-going canoe

Elevated levels of lead found in homes after City of Prince Rupert tests first flushing

City issuing flushing reminder for residences and businesses that may contain lead in plumbing

Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Second degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old male

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the province that parents should be mandated to submit their child’s vaccination records?

B.C.’s mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren begins in Sept.

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read