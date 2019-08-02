Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday is all about the Simply Beautiful Editor’s Box.

Canadian stylist Kim XO Applet has been subscribing to the Editor’s Box for at least a year and she is absolutely obsessed with it.

Kim loves subscribing to beauty boxes as she is a busy career woman and mother. Sourcing products takes time so when a beauty box arrives at your door with new products for the season it can be truly amazing.

The Simple Beautiful box is filled with all kinds of items from wine tumbles, to lip gloss to lotions.

The box arrives at your door each season with six to eight beauty, decor and fashion finds inside for just $98.

Watch the video to find out what’s inside this box that Kim has picked special for this episode.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

