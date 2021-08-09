Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design in Oak Bay models summer fashions for Tweed magazine. Lia Crowe photography

Fashion Colour Pop

The brightest of summer clothing

  • Aug. 9, 2021 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

Styling by Jen Clark

Photos by Lia Crowe

Ben Brannen of Bespoke Design on Oak Bay Avenue brings us the bright and bursting colours of summer! Both in fashion and home decor, pops of orange, pink and blue brighten the look of any day.

Seersucker shirt by Matinique ($109) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men. Wall mural painted using Farrow & Ball colours from Bespoke Design.

Long-sleeved “desert sun” shirt by Matinique ($139) and modern slim jeans by AG Jeans ($250), both from Hughes Clothing for Men; sneakers model’s own from Turnabout Luxury Resale. Cushions from Bespoke Design.

Pink linen shirt by J.CREW ($35) and pinstripe suit by Tallia ($125), both from House of Savoy.

Fashion

Previous story
Great Escapes with Travel-Inspired Recipes

Just Posted

The coastal circumference of Haida Gwaii will benefit from a $2.3 million tidy-up of debris and plastics in harbour waters thanks to a provincial government clean up initiative, announced on Aug. 5. (File photo)
Northcoast waters around Haida Gwaill will be cleaned up with $2.3 million initiative

Virus cases are increasing in the Northwest with colours on the BC CDC map are brightening up once again, showing increases in cases as of July 31, and the start of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: supplied
Colourful CDC mapping is not a good thing

Cory Stephens has worked for his whole career to build indigenous entrepreneurial relations all over the world and has brought the teachings home to the North Coast. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Cory Stephens

Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce Rising Star Alumni Andy Chugh, has penned and published his first book titled ‘Revelations’ in July, about the life-altering moments of people’s existence. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of our City – Andy Chugh