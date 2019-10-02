Fall Fashion at Wildwood

Tone-on-tone are the colours of autumn

  • Oct. 2, 2019 1:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Katherine Suna Photography by Lia Crowe

Among the protected flora and fauna, Boulevard explores the tranquil meadows and serene lake views of Wildwood Ecoforest, which is nestled along Quennell Lake, just north of Ladysmith. Tone-on-tone colours of dusty rose, rustic oranges, burgundy, and warm brandy are the colours of fall fashion. Gather your cosy knits and luscious suede and velvet, and embrace the cooler season while enjoying the simplicity of nature’s sweet offerings.

Striped “Nessa” button-up top ($169) by Velvet by Graham & Spencer, and wedgie straight cut denim ($108) by Levi’s, both from Sartorial Boutique; chunky knit cardigan sweater ($119) by Amuse Society and gold statement ring ($28) from Quintessential; white marbled drop earrings ($19), from Damsels Fashion Collections.

Orange knit “Febe” sweater ($99) by InWear from Sartorial Boutique; knit “Rosso” pullover sweater ($75) and button-detailed skirt ($95), both by Garcia; statement rings ($15-$25) all from Quintessential; jewelled earrings ($22) by Krysiapromo from Damsels Fashion Collections.

Gray sweater jacket ($145) by YEAST, and burgundy long- sleeved velvet dress ($145) by Carre Noir, both from Damsels Fashion Collections; chunky knit cardigan sweater ($119) by Amuse Society, and suede booties ($160) by Blondo, both from Quintessential.

Black knit sweater with embellished collar ($104), brandy knit blazer sweater ($104), and multi-print skirt ($90), all by EsQualo from Damsels Fashion Collections.

Makeup and hair: Lea Christine Smith

Model: Allison Grey

Photographed on location at the Wildwood Ecoforest, located north of Ladysmith.

A huge thank you for your hospitality.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Previous story
Inspired Style with Joan Classen and Katie Cooke

Just Posted

Prince Rupert final Canadian stop in first successful shipment of semi-solid bitumen, what are the impacts?

Company says shipment proves the viability of the BitCrude transportation

WATCH: Canada’s national rugby team surprise Rainmakers with a special message from Japan

Prince Rupert Seamen and Charles Hays Rainmakers are fundraising throughout the Rugby World Cup

WATCH: Prince Rupert Teachers’ Union rally outside MLA Rice’s Office

The union is asking for a fair deal as they negotiate a new contract

Prince Rupert marks seventh annual Orange Shirt Day with morning of reflective thought and march

Hundreds of students walked to PRMS to participate in event recognizing residential school impacts

New Metlakatla council sworn in at ceremony

Chief councillor Leighton re-elected, while three new councillors join a trio of incumbents

WATCH: Orange Shirt Day in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert marks seventh annual Orange Shirt Day with morning of reflective thought and march

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Most Read